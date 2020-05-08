Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rennie Williams rescued children who were trapped in the school hall during the disaster which killed 144 people

A teacher who led pupils to safety during the Aberfan school disaster has died aged 86.

Rennie Williams, from Merthyr Tydfil, was praised for her bravery when the colliery spoil tip engulfed Pantglas Primary School on 21 October 1966.

She had just taken class register when she heard a sudden "terrible" crashing sound. The disaster killed 144 people, including 116 children.

Ms Williams rescued several children who were trapped in the school hall.

She died on Wednesday after being treated for a blood cancer, BBC Wales has learned.

Ms Williams, from Penydarren, was one of four teachers who survived the disaster, along with Mair Morgan, Hettie Williams and Howell Williams.

The four remained friends and Ms Williams continued teaching until retirement.

Survivor Jeff Edwards was eight years old when he was rescued from the rubble.

'Lovely lady'

Mr Edwards said Ms Williams was a "lovely lady, very caring and thoughtful".

"She saved a lot of children. And in the years later, she always stayed in touch with them."

Mr Edwards said he was saddened that only a small number of people would be able to attend her funeral due to coronavirus restrictions.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rennie Williams, pictured second from right, attended the Aberfan Disaster Tribunal in Merthyr Tydfil in 1966 with fellow surviving teachers (pictured left to right) Hettie Taylor aka Hettie Williams, Howell Williams and Mair Morgan

"It's so sad, I'm sure hundreds would have wanted to go. I just hope they are able to hold a memorial service sometime later," he added.

About 500 people attended the funeral of Hettie Williams in August 2018.

At a memorial concert in 2016, marking the 50th anniversary of the disaster, Ms Williams told BBC Wales she had been deeply moved by the performance.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Survivors recalled hearing the roar of the landslide that would kill 116 children

"Once the names came up, that caught my throat," she had said.

"That really upset us. Because once the names came up we could see the children's faces. And that really hurt."

Ms Williams is survived by her son Paul and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.