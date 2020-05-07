Coronavirus: Schools in Wales not reopening on 1 June
- 7 May 2020
Schools in Wales will not re-open on 1 June after closing due to coronavirus, Education Minister Kirsty Williams has said.
First Minister Mark Drakeford had said schools would need at least three weeks notice to reopen, meaning they could do so from June at the earliest.
Ms Williams said there had been "speculation" around announcements in England.
"The situation for schools in Wales will not change on 1 June," she said.
More to follow.