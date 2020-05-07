Image caption Three other people were injured at the Co-op store on Tylacelyn Road in Penygraig

A woman has been charged with murdering an 88-year-old church warden who was stabbed to death in a supermarket in south Wales.

John Rees was fatally injured at the Co-op, in Penygraig, Rhondda, at about 13:45 BST on Tuesday.

Zara Anne Radcliffe, 29, from Porth, has been charged with his murder and will appear before Cardiff magistrates later on Thursday.

She is also accused of three counts of attempted murder.

Those charges relate to another man said to be in a stable condition at the University Hospital of Wales and two other people who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Image caption Mr Rees was a warden at All Saints Church

Mr Rees, a grandfather from Tonypandy, was described by his family as "the very definition of a good man, extremely respected and liked in the community".

In a statement, his relatives added: "He was proud of his family, proud to be a Welshman and devoted to All Saints Church. We will all miss him terribly."

One of the other people injured has been named locally as nurse Lisa Way, who was understood to have been taken to the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant for treatment.