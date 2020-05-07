Image copyright Getty Images Image caption VE Day marked the end of fighting in Europe in World War Two

People hoping to celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Day have been told not to hold street parties.

Friday has been designated as a bank holiday to mark the occasion and an early start to the weekend when warm weather is forecast.

But North Wales Police has reminded the public lockdown rules remain in force due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Any celebrations should be kept within the home and gardens, Chief Constable Carl Foulkes has said.

"As an ex-serviceman and someone whose grandfather served in the Second World War, I absolutely share people's disappointment that we wouldn't be able to put on the celebration that we intended to when the bank holiday was moved," he said.

"I don't think that means we don't celebrate, but it just means doing it in different ways... from people's homes, online, but ultimately we've got to make sure people are kept safe."

He also repeated the message to day trippers and second-home owners to stay away and warned there would be extra patrols on the roads.

That call has been echoed by police forces in other parts of Wales.

Dyfed-Powys Police has said buying a bouncy castle, picking up a puppy or "going for a spin" were reasons given by people when stopped for being out and about during the lockdown.

Insp Andy Williams said the vast majority of people had made "extraordinary efforts" to comply with the new rules over the last seven weeks - a minority had not.

"Unfortunately we have continued to see some individuals flouting the rules by travelling to second homes and other holiday accommodation, driving hundreds of miles under the guise of seeking exercise, and in some cases attempting to take advantage of quieter roads to commit crime," he said.

He said London, Luton, Derby and Manchester were among the places people had travelled from with other excuses including picking up a remote controlled car, collecting rice from a friend despite sat nav directions pointing to a beach, and a group who claimed they did not know the country was in lockdown.