A motorcyclist died and his passenger was seriously injured in a crash.

A Triumph motorcycle collided with a blue Dacia Sandero in Porth, Rhondda Cynon Taff, at about 06:00 BST.

The 61-year-old biker died from his injuries while his male passenger, 25, remains in hospital. The driver of the car was unhurt.

South Wales Police has appealed for witnesses to the crash at the junction of the A4233 between Rhiwgarn Road and Brooks Terrace.