Carmarthen cannabis farm worth £100,000 found
- 6 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A cannabis farm with a street value of about £100,000 has been discovered in a house in Carmarthen.
The farm in Picton Place was found on Monday and included 100 "fully matured" plants, Dyfed-Powys Police said.
Officers also found 40 saplings, and various pieces of equipment.
A 27-year-old man has been charged with producing cannabis and is due to appear before magistrates later. Two other men who were arrested have been released under investigation.