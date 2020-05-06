Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption The plants were found at a property in Carmarthen

A cannabis farm with a street value of about £100,000 has been discovered in a house in Carmarthen.

The farm in Picton Place was found on Monday and included 100 "fully matured" plants, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

Officers also found 40 saplings, and various pieces of equipment.

A 27-year-old man has been charged with producing cannabis and is due to appear before magistrates later. Two other men who were arrested have been released under investigation.