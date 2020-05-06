Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The incident came as "quite a shock" to the village, a local councillor said

An 88-year-old man who died in a knife attack in a shop in south Wales has been named locally as John Rees.

The church warden had been shopping in the Co-op, in Penygraig, Rhondda, when he was stabbed at about 13:45 BST on Tuesday.

A 29-year-old woman from Porth has been charged with his murder.

Another man is said to be in a stable condition at the University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff. While two others have non-life threatening injuries.

The grandfather, from Tonypandy, had left his wife Eunice in the car while he queued up to go into the village store on Tylacelyn Road for their weekly groceries when he was killed.

A family friend said Mr Rees was a "pillar of the community".

"He was known to everyone around here as Uncle John, he was that sort of man," he said.

"He was a church warden and never had a bad word to say about anyone.

"He was the perfect gentleman."

The grandfather-of-two had worked for the South Wales Electricity Board before he retired.

Image caption Tributes have been left outside the Co-op

Det Ch Insp Mark O'Shea, of South Wales Police's major crime investigations team, said the force was not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

"This is a very tragic incident and one man has died and his family is being supported by specially trained police officers," he said.

"Our thoughts and condolences remain with the victim's family at this very sad time."

He added: "This incident will have understandably caused a lot of shock in the local community and I want to reassure residents that a full investigation has been launched.

Image caption Flowers have also been placed outside the store

Image copyright Wales News Service

The force said it would refer the incident to the Independent Office of Police Conduct, which in turn said it would assess it before deciding whether to launch an investigation.