Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was attacked on Harris Avenue in the Rumney area of Cardiff

Two firearms, one of them loaded, were found near a playground by officers investigating a serious assault.

The victim, 21, from Tremorfa, Cardiff, suffered injuries believed to have been caused by a machete and a shot gun on Harris Avenue, Rumney, on 13 April.

A search is continuing by detectives and the two firearms were found near Harrowby Street, Butetown.

Two men, aged 25 and 32, have been charged with attempted murder and were remanded in custody.

The victim underwent surgery at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales and has since been discharged.

'Flagrant disregard'

Det Ch Insp Mark O'Shea said the weapons, one of which was loaded, were found near a playground.

"Whoever was responsible for placing these weapons near this children's play area showed a flagrant disregard for the safety of the young people who attend the area," he said.

"They put members of the public in jeopardy and I am appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area since Monday April 13th to contact us."

Kamal Legall, 25, from Fairwater, and Keiron Hassan, 32, from Ely in Cardiff, have been charged with attempted murder.

Two other men previously arrested in connection with the attempted murder have been released from custody while inquiries continue.