Water buffalo attack leaves one dead and two hurt in Usk

  • 5 May 2020
Image caption Water buffalo are usually used for tilling rice fields in Asian countries, while their milk is rich in fat and protein

A man has died after a water buffalo attacked three people at a commercial property.

The 57-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, after police officers were called to the address at Gwehelog, near Usk, Monmouthshire.

A man, 19, was also critically injured and taken to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales by air ambulance.

A woman, 22, suffered a serious leg injury and is being treated at Newport's Royal Gwent Hospital.

Gwent Police said they was called to the property at about 14:50 BST on Tuesday and received support from the National Police Air Service.

The water buffalo has been destroyed.

