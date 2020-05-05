A woman has been arrested following an incident believed to involve multiple casualties in Penygraig.

Officers and emergency services are in Tylacelyn Road and the public have been advised to avoid the area.

Rhondda MP Chris Bryant said he was informed of the "horrific events" and his Pontypridd counterpart Alex Davies-Jones said she was "really concerned".

A local shopkeeper said a man was stabbed outside the Co-op and there were four other casualties.

He said he believed all the injured were in a serious condition.

Ravi Raj said there was "blood everywhere".

Local businesses said they had been told to lock their doors as police and ambulances arrived at the scene, but added they had been given no "concrete" information.

"All we know is there's been an incident. They've closed off the road and we've had police and ambulances. They're doing what police do," said one shopkeeper, who works on the high street.

"I think they have air ambulance too. I heard the helicopter arrive. I think it landed on the rugby field...

"They've closed down Penygraig. All the shops are closed on the high street.

"They've asked me to close the door - there's no customers. They just want to keep everyone off the high street."

Rhondda Cynon Taf council leader Andrew Morgan said: "My thoughts are with the families and friends of those involved in this awful incident.

"More details will be issued by the police in due course, but council services stand ready, working alongside South Wales Police, to provide reassurance and support to the community at this very difficult time."