Image copyright Welsh Rugby Union/Huw Evans Agency Image caption Coach Andy Powell and captain Ewan Williams welcome Brecon Rugby Club's latest helpers

A flock of sheep have been moved onto a Welsh rugby pitch during the lockdown while sports fixtures are on hold during the coronavirus crisis.

Brecon Rugby Club have rented their pitch to club chairman Paul Amphlett, who is also a shepherd, to make money while his sheep help cut the grass.

"They're doing a good job," said Brecon coach and ex-Wales star Andy Powell.

Retired paramedic Mr Amphlett, 57, has now returned to his old job to help fight coronavirus on the front line.

The flock of 73 sheep have moved from their usual home on the rolling hills of the Brecon Beacons to Brecon's Parc de Pugh home ground so volunteers can check in on the animals while he's on shift with the Welsh Ambulance Service.

"They are penned in on the pitch, so they can't just wander up into town," said Mr Amphlett.

Image copyright Welsh Rugby Union/Huw Evans Agency Image caption Brecon are one of the Welsh Rugby Union's founding members back in 1881

"But they need to be looked after because if they roll onto their backs they often can't get back up."

Mr Amphlett retired as a full time paramedic four years ago after 30 years - but is returning as he "didn't want to let my training as a paramedic go to waste in these difficult times."

"The club needed to find a way to make and save some money during lockdown," he added.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Andy Powell toured for the British and Irish Lions in 2009 and won 23 Wales caps

"I said I'd pay rent if they let me graze my sheep on the pitch. This in turn allowed us to keep our 73-year-old groundsman safely tucked away and also saved us some money on fertiliser."

Brecon, who play in Welsh rugby's Division One East and current WRU Plate champions, are coached by former Wales international Powell after the former Cardiff Blues forward returned to his home-town club.

Image copyright Welsh Rugby Union/Huw Evans Agency Image caption Brecon chairman Paul Amphlett has a pedigree flock of Charollais sheep

"The sheep are doing a good job, the grass is nice and green and healthy," said Powell.

"We're just looking forward to getting back on the pitch and playing."

Mr Amphlett, who has been Brecon's chairman for three years, has also raised more than £3,000 for NHS charities by calling for people to name his flock at a minimum cost of £30 sponsorship per sheep.