Wales

Cardiff man Abdul Koyum died after being hit by bus

  • 4 May 2020
Abdul Koyum Image copyright Family photo
Image caption Abdul Koyum had run a business for 40 years and was the chairperson at his mosque

Tributes have been paid to an "extremely loving" husband and father who died after being hit by a bus.

Abdul Koyum, 76, from Penylan in Cardiff, died following the incident near the Shah Jalal Mosque on Crwys Road, Cardiff on 6 March.

His family said he was selfless and "would do anything to help others".

They said he was very well known in the Bangladeshi community, had run a business for 40 years and was the mosque's chairperson.

His daughter Luma added: "Dad was an extremely kind, generous and helpful person who always had a smile on his face.

"To lose him in such tragic circumstances has come as a massive shock to the family." 

South Wales Police wants to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash-cam or mobile phone footage of the collision or the moments prior to it.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites