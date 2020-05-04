Image copyright Family photo Image caption Abdul Koyum had run a business for 40 years and was the chairperson at his mosque

Tributes have been paid to an "extremely loving" husband and father who died after being hit by a bus.

Abdul Koyum, 76, from Penylan in Cardiff, died following the incident near the Shah Jalal Mosque on Crwys Road, Cardiff on 6 March.

His family said he was selfless and "would do anything to help others".

They said he was very well known in the Bangladeshi community, had run a business for 40 years and was the mosque's chairperson.

His daughter Luma added: "Dad was an extremely kind, generous and helpful person who always had a smile on his face.

"To lose him in such tragic circumstances has come as a massive shock to the family."

South Wales Police wants to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash-cam or mobile phone footage of the collision or the moments prior to it.