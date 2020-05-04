Image copyright Sarah Parry | BBC Weather Watchers Image caption Criccieth in Gwynedd experienced large waves during Storm Dennis in February

Winds of up to 50 mph (80 km/h) could bring disruption to parts of Wales on Monday night.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for wind runs from 21:00 BST until 10:00 BST on Tuesday.

It covers Bridgend, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Gwynedd, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taff, Swansea and Vale of Glamorgan.

Large waves are likely in coastal areas and some short term loss of power and mobile phone coverage is possible.