Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Dean Workman died after his blue Toyota C-HR struck a stationary lorry

A driver killed in a crash was "funny and kind and would help anyone", his family have said.

Dean Workman died after his blue Toyota C-HR struck a stationary white Iveco lorry in Swansea.

The 46-year-old, from Cymmer, Port Talbot, is survived by his mother Norma and his three sons Scott, Tyrese and Adam.

South Wales Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash on Neath Road in Landore on Friday.

Mr Workman's family said: "Dean worked in the security industry before re-training to be an electrician which took him around the country;

"As a staff sergeant in the Territorial Army, he also instructed cadets which he loved doing.

"He loved to be with his family and friends. He had a passion for nice cars and enjoyed his hobby - shooting at the range.

"He lived life to the full, was a funny and kind and would help anyone.

"He will be sorely missed by them, and all of his friends and work colleagues."