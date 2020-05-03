Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some schools have remained open for the families of key workers

Schools would need about three weeks to prepare for a phased return, according to First Minister Mark Drakeford.

Decisions are due this week on whether some lockdown measures could be eased.

Mr Drakeford said advice from unions and local education authorities was that schools would need three weeks to prepare after being told to reopen.

"We are talking about the beginning of June," he told The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday.

He said officials were looking at whether particular groups could return before other children, including those with special educational needs, pupils in Year 6 due to move to secondary schools in September, and those attending Welsh medium schools.

"We are not going to have all the children in on the same day," he said.

Mr Drakeford said more children could attend school as "we are confident that we can do that safely".

"Over time we will get back to something like the normal we were used to."

Some schools have remained open since lockdown for the families of key workers.

The Welsh Government's Counsel General, Jeremy Miles, who is in charge of Wales' recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, said there would "not be an immediate return of school services".

"We are not saying it's the start of June, we are saying that there needs to be a lead-in time so that schools and education authorities can adjust," he told Sunday's Politics Wales programme.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Should I wear a mask to stop coronavirus?

Mr Drakeford went on to say that his "strong preference" was that the devolved UK governments worked together to ease lockdown measures "in the same way".

"I want to do it on a UK basis and I think that is something that we can achieve," he said.

"We are going to have to do things to persuade people that it is safe for them to resume parts of what was previously normal activity."

He said he was aware more people were using face masks to give them some confidence to go outdoors, although a "non-medical face covering" had "marginal utility".

"If wearing a face mask is something which gives people that confidence, we will certainly be prepared to look at that in Wales," he said.