Swansea crash: Man killed as car hits parked lorry
- 1 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 46-year-old man has died in a car crash in Swansea.
His blue Toyota C-HR car hit a parked white Iveco lorry on Neath Road in the Landore area of the city just before 10:30 BST on Friday.
The road was closed for about four hours to allow South Wales Police to investigate the cause of the crash.
Officers are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the Toyota before the crash.