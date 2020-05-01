Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A series of special shows will be hosted by Kiri Pritchard-McLean

Living through a global pandemic it may feel like there is not much to smile, let alone laugh about at the moment.

But a town in mid Wales is trying to lift everyone's spirits by hosting a comedy festival during lockdown.

Comedians at Machynlleth festival will be doing stand-up in their bedrooms and living rooms, with it being broadcast live into people's homes.

"They are all sort of stuck together in isolation," said organiser Henry Widdicombe.

The comedy festival has been held in the town, which is in Powys, every year since it was founded in 2010, with acts performing in cafes, pubs and hotels all within walking distance of each other.

With the event, due to take place this weekend, cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, locals have said they will miss the thousands of visitors and the laughter filling the streets.

But a series of special shows hosted by Kiri Pritchard-McLean will be broadcast on BBC Radio Wales, with big names from Welsh comedy, including Rhod Gilbert, taking part from their homes.

"Light entertainment and comedy is something we all need right now," said Mr Widdicombe, who said the financial impact of cancelling the festival was huge.

"They're completely recorded in lockdown in their houses, and we think it's quite special."

Image caption Rhod Gilbert is one of the comedians taking part in a special show in isolation

Jim Honeybill, from Machynlleth Town Council, said people came from far and wide to the festival and normally spent so much the cash machines ran dry.

"It's great for the town, but they had to cancel this year - no choice. I'm just trying to accept the fact that it's not happening this year and just look forward to next year," he said.

Charles Dark, who owns the Wynnstay Hotel, said big acts often stayed with them during the festival which was "probably the biggest weekend of the year".

"Machynlleth is a little town that punches above its weight," he said. "There's obviously disappointment that the comedy festival can't be held this year, so we're looking ahead to 2021."

Gail Jenkins, who has hosted shows at her cafe including Welsh stand-ups Tudur Owen, Elis James and Daniel Glyn, said they would really miss the "buzz" of the comedy festival this year.

"This weekend is always busy, whether it's sun or rain, and it's a successful start to the summer holiday season - a 'boost' to the bank account," she said.