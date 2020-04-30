Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The policies in Wales and England differ

Wales' health minister was not told about a change in policy in England to offer all staff and residents in care homes coronavirus tests, he has said.

Currently, in Wales, only residents and staff with symptoms are tested.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething told the assembly's health committee he was not told about England's new approach.

But he suggested the Welsh Government had not always informed other UK ministers of its own policy decisions.

"This is difficult, isn't it," he said.

"We make policy choices for ourselves here in Wales.

"When I decided to end standard activity in the national health service I spoke to each of the health ministers in the UK at cabinet level.

"That hasn't always been the case in every choice. That's partly because it's a fast moving picture."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Vaughan Gething said advice was against expanding testing to all care home staff and residents

The issue of care home deaths became a focus after thousands were added to the UK total that had been newly recorded.

There were 184 deaths in Welsh care homes involving coronavirus up to 17 April. A total of 40% of deaths in Cardiff during that time had been in care homes.

One home in Newport has seen 15 people die.

Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford said there would be "no value" in testing everyone while the approach in England was changed on Tuesday to open the process to anyone.

Mr Drakeford said it would "divert capacity" in Wales while Mr Gething said he did not understand "the rationale" in how the policy would keep the public safer.

"I think it's really important to be clear that just testing every care home resident doesn't automatically make them safer," the health minister told an assembly committee.

"Because the test tells you whether you have coronavirus at the point in time the test was undertaken, not whether you can get it the next day."

He said he would be happy to change his position if the evidence changed.

"There hasn't been a discussion before those policy changes have effectively been determined and made," he said.

"So, no, we don't really have notice of the way the policy is changing in England."

Wales had aimed aimed for 5,000 a day but abandoned the target. It now has capacity for 2,100 a day.