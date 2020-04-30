Image copyright Getty Images Image caption If the ticket has been lost, a claim must be made in writing within 30 days of the draw

People have been urged to use their time in lockdown to dig out and check old lottery tickets - with a £1m prize still outstanding.

The money was won in the EuroMillions draw on 7 February, with the ticket bought in Ceredigion.

Players were told to check their tickets after someone missed out on a £1m prize last week.

The ticket was bought in Rhondda Cynon Taff for a draw that took place on 22 October.

However, the winner failed to claim it within the 180-day window.

Camelot spokesman Andy Carter said: "In the current situation and to avoid this unfortunate situation happening again, we're urging all National Lottery players to play and check their tickets online."