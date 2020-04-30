Image copyright Katie Barrett Image caption Hannah and Scott Howells and their daughters Betty and Maggie are missing their extended family. They say this is the time they would all be getting together. Maggie is missing her school friends but loves playing in the garden.

People love to snap defining moments in their lives - even more so in the age of Instagram.

Often they might be of birthdays, weddings or anniversaries.

In this unprecedented time photographers Katie Barrett, from Cardiff, and Kate Stuart, from Barry, have taken the opportunity to capture the lives of those living under lockdown.

They both use their exercise time to meet and picture people.

Image copyright Katie Barrett Image caption Phoebe and Anest are best friends that live next door. Phoebe says trampolining and den building is not as much fun without Anest and Anest says she misses Phoebe talking nonsense to her on their daily walk to school: "Never thought I'd say that!"

Image copyright Katie Barrett Image caption Carole and Peter are safe at home with Lola the dog but are looking forwards to having lots of cwtches with their daughters and grandchildren.

Image copyright Katie Barrett Image caption Dan Reed and wife Wendy Sadler have just celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary. The couple had planned to visit the Quantock Hills, Somerset, but ended up in quarantine with their children Maya, aged nine, Oakley, aged 10 and Murphy the dog.

Image copyright Katie Barrett Image caption Janet and John Humphreys just celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary. Janet is a medical nurse at Velindre Hospital and John works for Castle Dairy, a food manufacturer in Caerphilly. "Lockdown definitely makes you realise who, and what, is most important in your life," Janet says.

Image copyright Kate Stuart Image caption Lotie Ellis Lye-Scott, aged four, loves being photographed behind her rainbow. There is no escaping lessons for her - her mother is a teacher.

Image copyright Kate Stuart Image caption Jade and Paul Tambini are juggling working from home with their daughter Valentina, aged two-and-a-half. Paul has been fixing bikes for neighbours and key workers. They wanted to document life during lockdown.

Image copyright Kate Stuart Image caption A dog dreams of going for a walk once lockdown is completed.

Image copyright Kate Stuart Image caption Glennie and Mark “Dicko” Dickenson are isolating. They have two grandchildren who live around the corner and they cannot wait for the cwtching to resume after lockdown.

