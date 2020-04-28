Image caption Police were called to Bryncethin Stores on Monday

Two people have been charged with armed robbery after a woman was shot in a suspected crossbow attack at a shop.

The victim suffered minor injuries at Bryncethin Stores in in Blackmill Road, Bryncethin, just after 19:00 BST on Monday, police said.

Christopher Bessant, 34, from Brynmenyn, and Esther Callow, 34, of Coity, Bridgend, were arrested after the attack, South Wales Police said.

They will appear at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.