Image caption Academic and campaigner Tedi Millward died at the age of 89

The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to his former Welsh teacher Tedi Millward who has died aged 89.

Nationalist, academic and campaigner Dr Millward was asked to tutor the heir to the throne before his 1969 investiture.

Prince Charles admitted he may not have been the finest pupil the doctor ever taught but he still learned an "immense amount."

"I am deeply saddened to hear of Dr Millward's death," he said.

"I have very fond memories of my time in Aberystwyth with Dr Millward over 51 years ago.

"While I am afraid I might not have been the best student, I learned an immense amount from him about the Welsh language and about the history of Wales."

"After all these years, I am forever grateful to him for helping foster my deep and abiding love for Wales, her people and her culture," he added.

"I send my most heartfelt sympathy to his family."

Image copyright Angharad Elen Image caption Mark Lewis Jones and Tedi Millward on the set of The Crown in Aberystwyth

The lessons featured in an episode of The Crown on Netflix, titled Tywysog Cymru - Welsh for Prince of Wales.

Dr Millward was played by actor Mark Lewis Jones who said the Prince and Dr Millward developed "a respect for each other during this time, even though they came from different worlds".