Image copyright jarun011 Image caption The figures include suspected coronavirus cases, not just those who tested positive

The number of deaths involving coronavirus in Wales has passed a thousand, according to figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) registered 1,016 deaths by 25 April - higher than Public Health Wales figures for the same period.

That is because the ONS includes deaths at home, in care homes and in hospices, not just hospitals.

The total number of deaths across the UK topped 22,000 - the highest since records began in 1993.

The Welsh figure of 1,016 is for deaths which occurred by 17 April and were registered by 25 April.

In total, there were 871 death registrations which involved coronavirus up to 17 April.

In the week ending 17 April alone there were 409 deaths involving the coronavirus.

This compares to 304 for the previous week and is 35% of all deaths.

London has the highest proportion at 55.5% of all deaths.

The number of deaths in care homes continues to rise - there have now been 184 so far in Wales.

In Cardiff they account for more than 40% of all Covid-19 deaths from the virus.

Image caption Local areas covered by Aneurin Bevan health board are shaded

When you break down local authority areas Cardiff has the most Covid-19 deaths with 138 so far.

But when you look at death rates taking into account local populations, the highest proportion is in Blaenau Gwent, with 47.33 deaths per 100,000.

Newport (46.96) and Caerphilly (44.19) are next highest.

They are all in the Aneurin Bevan health board area, where a "hot spot" of virus cases was identified early on in the pandemic.