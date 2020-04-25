Image caption Jordan Davidson (left) killed Nicholas Churton (right) with a machete and hammer

A formal written apology will be given to the family of a murdered vulnerable man by the Probation Service.

Nicholas Churton, 67, was killed at his home by Jordan Davidson in a machete and hammer attack in 2017.

He was on license, having been released from jail in December 2016, after serving two and and a half years for burglary and a weapons offence.

The Probation Service said it will say sorry for failing to manage Mr Davidson's release properly.

Davidson had served half of a three year burglary term and a further 12 months for possession of an offensive weapon while inside.

Following his release, he went on to murder retired wine bar owner Nicholas Churton with a machete and hammer in his Wrexham home in March 2017.

There had been eight incidents in which Davidson came to the attention of police before the attack.

He also breached his licence conditions on numerous occasions before the murder, but was never sent back to prison.

Image caption Mr Churton, who lived alone, was found dead in his living room by a friend

He was eventually caught and jailed in December 2017 after admitting the murder and 12 other offences. He is currently serving a 30-year minimum term.

A Probation Service spokesman said: "We apologise to the family and friends of Nicholas Churton for the failings in this case.

"Since his tragic death, we have bought all offender management in Wales back under the supervision of the National Probation Service and are working on improving information sharing with partner agencies."

He added the service would be writing to the family to apologise formally.