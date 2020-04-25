Image caption The incident happened in the early hours of Thursday

A man has been charged with attempting to murder a police officer after a disturbance in Newport.

Mohammed Ibrahim, 33, is also accused of arson at his Newport home on Thursday at about 05:15 BST.

It is alleged that after he attempted to set fire to his home, he then attempted to wound Sgt Leighton Healan and to murder Sgt Carl Blanks.

Mr Ibrahim appeared at Cardiff Magistrates' Court via video link and was remanded in custody.

He will next appear at Newport Crown Court on 22 June.

A Gwent Police spokesman said Sgt Blanks was in a serious but stable condition and "continues to improve" at Newport's Royal Gwent Hospital.