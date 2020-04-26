Image copyright Kerrie Aldridge Image caption Kerrie Aldridge, who is taking part in the 2.6 Challenge, with her son Osian

A fundraising challenge to help charities losing out on cash that would have been raised through cancelled sporting events has begun.

Tens of millions would have been raised by the London Marathon this weekend but the coronavirus meant it had to be postponed until October.

The famous 26.2-mile (42km) race is one of many events affected by lockdown.

A group of event organisers - including Run 4 Wales - created the 2.6 Challenge to help charities in crisis.

Charities rely on big events such as the London Marathon for vital funds. Last year, the London event alone raised £66.4m.

And with many other revenue streams lost, the National Council for Voluntary Organisations estimates the lockdown could cost charities £4bn.

But from Sunday, people will complete an activity based around the numbers 2.6 or 26 and donate any money raised to their chosen charities.

Deborah Powell, director of Run 4 Wales, which organises the Cardiff Half Marathon, said the challenge was a chance for everyone to help good causes.

"If fundraising dries up during this lockdown period, many of our most valued charities might not survive," she said.

The challenge could be anything from a 2.6-mile (4.2km) run or walk to a 26-minute workout - the only requirement is that the activity has to follow government guidance on exercise and social distancing.

Michelle Graham has raised £55,000 since her daughter Martha's birth and hopes to reach £1m

Michelle Graham is taking part in the challenge for the children's heart unit for Wales for saving her daughter, Martha, who is now five.

She was due to run the Brighton Marathon for the unit, but it was postponed so she is running the final 2.6 miles of a seven-day marathon on Sunday.

"We had such amazing care wanted to give something back," she said.

Kerrie Aldridge, from Splott in Cardiff, should have been running her second London Marathon today.

Last year, she was the last runner to cross the finish line. The self-shot video of her in tears running alone through the streets of London went viral - helping her to raise thousands of pounds for the Miscarriage Association.

Instead of making the journey to London, she has been running her 26.2 miles around the streets near her Cardiff home over the past week to raise more money for the charity.

She has dubbed her challenge the Splottathon.

"On one hand I'm gutted, on the other I've got more time to train so I'm hopefully going to be even fitter come October," she said.

A dedicated fund to help grassroots charities in Wales has now raised more than £1.6m in donations and has helped 155 organisations.

Richard Williams, chief executive of Community Foundation Wales, said: "We know that now more than ever, charities need support to keep going.

"The grants are helping support this work so that the most vulnerable people in our society receive the support they need."