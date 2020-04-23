Image copyright Powys council Image caption Sharon Scanlon worked as an adult social care worker with Powys council for four years

A care worker has died of suspected coronavirus, Powys County Council has said.

Sharon Scanlon, 58, from Brecon, worked as a member of the adult social care team in the mid Wales county.

The mother-of-two and grandmother-of-one had worked for the council for four years.

Ali Bulman, director of social care, said Ms Scanlon was a "dedicated and hard-working" member of her team and her colleagues were "devastated".

Councillor Myfanwy Alexander added: "I wish to add my personal condolences to Sharon's family at this difficult time. Her caring and positive approach was highly valued by service users and colleagues alike."