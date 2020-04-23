Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Rachael Yates is the first prison officer in Wales to have died with Covid-19

A 33-year-old prison officer has died after contracting coronavirus.

Rachael Yates had worked at Usk Prison in Monmouthshire for about 18 months and died on Monday after becoming ill with the virus.

Mark Fairhurst, from the Prison Officers' Association said her death "highlights the risk that our brave prison officers face on a daily basis".

Ms Yates is the fourth member of prison staff in the UK to die after catching Covid-19, Mr Fairhurst added.