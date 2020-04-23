A policeman has been injured while making an arrest.

Officers were called to a house on St Vincent Lane in Newport at about 05:15 BST.

One was injured while carrying out his duties and taken to Royal Gwent Hospital. His family has been informed and the extent of his injuries has not been released by Gwent Police.

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life.