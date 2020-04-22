Image copyright Swansea Bay University Health Board Image caption Sharon Bamford died just days after her husband Malcolm

A health care assistant, who was a mother-of-two, has died with coronavirus just days after the virus killed her husband.

Swansea Bay University Health Board said their son Christian had survived Covid-19 and had left hospital.

"Warm, caring and dedicated" Sharon Bamford, 63, who worked at Swansea's Singleton Hospital, was the eighth Welsh NHS worker to die with the virus.

She died at Morriston Hospital on Tuesday.

Her death came just days after her 73-year-old husband Malcolm died in the same intensive care unit.

The health board offered sympathies to the couple's sons Craig and Christian, 34.

"Sharon was highly thought of by all the patients," said Singleton Hospital director Jan Worthing.

She added Mrs Bamford was also "loved by her colleagues and friends within the team".

Mrs Bamford had worked at the hospital for "many years", and in the haematology and oncology ward since 2005.

"Sharon's sad death will leave a massive void within the team and within the Singleton family," said Ms Worthing.

"Our thoughts and condolences are obviously with their sons Craig and Chris at this devastating time, with the loss of both Sharon and Malcolm."