Image copyright Getty Images Image caption About 2,000 student nurses and midwives have opted to work on the front line in the fight against coronavirus

Trainee nurses are being asked to opt-in to work on the coronavirus front line or face pausing their training.

Second year students who do not want to treat patients have to suspend their studies or switch courses.

If they opt-out of the new contract, their bursary will be removed until they restart their studies.

One trainee said it put "students in the firing line". The Welsh Government said those who opted-in would be "fully supported and supervised".

A total of 2,000 student nurses and midwives are due to step into their roles on Monday.

In a report, seen by BBC Wales, issued by the Welsh Government in conjunction with Health Education and Improvement Wales (HEIW), there is a section aimed at second year students or those in the first six months of their final year.

It says: "You are invited to opt-in to an arrangement where you spent 80% of time in clinical practice, which would be remunerated (and will count towards practice hours as it will be part of your programme), and 20% in academic study during this emergency period.

"If you do not feel able to opt-into this arrangement you will be supported by your university to consider the options available to you including a period of authorised absence or a suspension of studies or, if available, an alternative academic pathway.

"Please note that a suspension of your studies will lead to a suspension of your bursary until you re-join the programme."

The report said the "significant pressures on the system and the need to ensure that front-line services are fully supported" means it is "not possible to continue to provide the current programme for students in these years of study".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dragon's Heart Hospital on the pitch of the Principality Stadium is one of several new field hospitals across Wales

One student, who asked to remain anonymous, said: "They have been told if they do not opt-in they will lose their student finance.

"They are putting second year students in the firing line, they are not qualified.

"People are saying it's about learning on the job, these student nurses are not au fait with things. It's ridiculous. They are going to see horrific sights."

In a Facebook post on 16 April, HEIW thanked the "2,000+ student nurses and midwives who have opted in to work within clinical settings in Wales during this difficult time".

The trainee nurse said: "They will be in student houses in Cardiff or Plymouth or London without any support.

"They are sending some to the field hospital in the Principality Stadium.

"They are not giving them a choice - that's the problem - there's no consistency and they are not ready for it."

She said nursing students were suffering under the strain of facing having to take on such roles.

"They can't sleep and are beside themselves that they are having to go," she added.

HEIW director of nursing Stephen Griffiths said any students who opted in would "not be taking on the role of a qualified nurse or tasks above their level of competence" and would be supervised.

He added: "We fully appreciate and understand due to personal situations some students are unable to opt-in.

"With the learning options available it is rare for a student to suspend their studies and we are always sad to see this happen.

"When it does universities continue to support students, discuss options outside of learning, and help them back into education as soon as possible should they wish to return."

A Welsh Government spokeswoman said: "We appreciate there will be anxieties for students in these uncertain time and we're working closely with our partner organisations to ensure every option is explored to best support students so they are not disadvantaged by the current situation.

"We are very clear that all those who opt-in will be fully supported, supervised and will continue to have allotted learning time."