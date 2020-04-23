Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Beaches such as this one in Rhyl are all-but deserted during lockdown restrictions

What can different statistics tell us about coronavirus in Wales so far?

We seem to be bombarded with different measures, but what do they mean and how does Wales compare with other parts of the UK?

Here we try to answer some of the questions and explain what the different measures are.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sixteen of the top 20 local authority areas for death rates in England and Wales are in London

Which area has the most deaths?

London has most deaths from Covid-19 - nearly 3,000 registered by 10 April and nearly a quarter of all involving the virus across England and Wales.

Broken down into council areas, provisional figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show Birmingham with the most registered deaths - 316.

Taking into account the size of population - it also reflects the situation in London which shows the city has experienced its largest number of weekly registered deaths in 44 years.

The provisional figures suggest 16 of the 20 areas with the worst death rates in England and Wales are London boroughs or neighbouring council areas. Harrow has 54.77 deaths per 100,000, followed by Hertsmere (54.69).

Where is the Welsh hot spot?

Early on in the pandemic, the hot-spot of cases in the Aneurin Bevan health board area was highlighted.

We can now see a breakdown of deaths in local areas - this shows Newport and Torfaen well ahead of other parts of Wales and among the worst outside London.

South Lakes in Cumbria (48.78 deaths per 100,000) is the highest outside London, but other notable hot spots are parts of the West Midlands - Wolverhampton, Walsall and Dudley - as well as Middlesbrough, Salford and Liverpool.

Newport ranks 7th in local authority areas outside the London area and Torfaen in 9th. Across England and Wales, including London boroughs, Newport is 29th and Torfaen 36th.

Border areas such as Bristol, Cheltenham and Gloucester have comparatively low death rates so far.

How many deaths?

There were 304 Covid-19 deaths in Wales in the week to 10 April - a third of all registered deaths. It was the second lowest number of nations and regions of England and Wales, next to the north east of England.

In total, this gives a total of 461 deaths registered so far.

Coronavirus deaths in Wales Deaths registered involving Covid-19, week ending 10 April Area Number of deaths Deaths per 100,000 Cardiff and Vale 76 20.8 Newport 49 31.96 Caerphilly 46 25.41 Rhondda Cynon Taff 41 17.07 Torfaen 28 30.09 Swansea 26 10.55 Vale of Glamorgan 25 18.91 Bridgend 22 15.19 Flintshire 20 12.85 Monmouthshire 17 18.05 Blaenau Gwent 16 23.83 Carmarthenshire 14 7.46 Neath PT 14 9.79 Gwynedd 12 9.67 Merthyr Tydfil 12 19.9 Powys 11 8.3 Denbighshire 9 9.44 Pembrokeshire 7 5.6 Conwy 6 5.37 Ceredigion 4 5.48 Wrexham 3 4.08 Anglesey 1 1.42

Cardiff has seen 76 deaths, followed by Newport with 49. Anglesey had the lowest, with one.

The council areas making up the Gwent valleys have the highest death rates.

What about deaths in care homes?

Coronavirus deaths in Wales By place of occurrence

So far, just over 77% of registered deaths happened in hospital, but more deaths are starting to be registered in care homes.

Care home deaths in Wales Weekly provisional figures on deaths registered

There were 56 care home deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate in the latest weekly total in Wales - 18% of the total - 20 were in Cardiff, which made up 36% of registered Covid-19 deaths in the city.

There was also this sharp rise in deaths overall in care homes over the past month.

The ONS has noticed this trend across England and Wales, with these numbers doubling in recent weeks. It plans to work closely with the Care Quality Commission to better understand this.

Coronavirus was the likely reason, according to England's chief medical officer, who said it was hard to prevent deaths in care homes "sadly because this is a very vulnerable group".

Public Health Wales (PHW) has also noticed a significant increase in the past week in care home deaths.

Across the Cardiff and Vale health board area, about 40% of registered deaths involving the virus were people who had died outside hospital.

What about deaths overall?

Deaths registered in Wales Weekly numbers - provisional figures

Overall deaths in England and Wales have nearly doubled above what would be expected, hitting a 20-year high.

As well as deaths from Covid-19, the ONS said deaths from other causes rose too.

In Wales, the recent increase is less pronounced but is still nearly 40% up on the five-year average.

What about men, women and different ethnic groups?

Deaths analysed in Wales in March found the mortality rate higher in men than in women, but this gender gap is far wider in England.

There has also been concern people from ethnic minorities might be disproportionately affected by the virus.

Data from the Intensive Care National Audit and Research Centre (ICNARC) suggests 34% of critically ill coronavirus patients in England and Wales are from black and minority ethnic backgrounds (BAME).

The BMA in Wales said it was "shockingly clear" the number of BAME healthcare professionals being adversely affected by the virus was "significantly disproportionate".

PHW hopes to be able to track this as part of more detailed data gathering - in the future - while the Welsh government said it was keen to work with other parts of the country to get "better and more rapid" answers.

Why all these different figures from different sources?

The ONS and public health bodies are measuring things in a different way - and information is available at different times so don't expect to see the same thing.

The ONS gives figures based on all deaths registered involving Covid-19, according to what a doctor puts on the death certificate, whether in or out of hospital.

The virus may not be the main cause of death, just a factor. Recent ONS analysis suggests heart disease was the most common main pre-existing condition found in 14% of deaths involving coronavirus.

The figures include when Covid-19 is reported on the death certificate, but there does not need to have been a positive test, it could be it was just suspected by the doctor. People have up to two weeks to register deaths but more than 80% are usually registered in Wales within a week. The ONS also provides provisional updated totals based on the latest death registrations available. All figures come out weekly.

Public Health Wales issues daily updates and provides an online dashboard to show numbers of deaths and positive tests for coronavirus.

Most of the deaths it includes are in hospitals - it receives information on a daily basis from health boards.

It only includes a "proportion" of deaths in care homes and relies on health boards to report them, but it is looking to develop this.

It will only include deaths which were given a positive test for Covid-19 in a laboratory - not any suspected cases.

Coronavirus deaths in Wales

It is a snapshot of deaths, notified by the previous day but the hope is we get an understanding more of what is happening before the "gold standard" figures from ONS two weeks later.

PHW's running total of deaths to include 10 April was 351 - behind the 461 figure of registered deaths - which only emerged later from the ONS.

It now breaks down deaths by health board, but "masks" details for three health boards because it says numbers are too small and giving figures might identify patients. The number of deaths registered in Betsi Cadwaladr, Hywel Dda and Powys amounts to 83 in the ONS figures.

PHW acknowledges the "true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher".

When looking at cases of people testing positive it's quite complicated as the results coming back at different times mean the dashboard showing tests for particular days are revised and updated as they come back in.

It also counts the number of tests carried out daily, which has been a controversial issue with the Welsh government scrapping targets after failing to meet promises of 5,000 a day.

PHW also gives figures for testing episodes, taking into account people with suspected Covid-19 might be tested more than once in a month.

It also offers a picture which allows us to map positive tests for each area.

When we look at the case rate - reflecting population size - this again reflects the hot spot in Newport and the Gwent valleys. Newport now has more than 400 cases per 100,000 of the population. Cardiff and Rhondda Cynon Taff are next.

The UK government also includes PHW figures in its daily bulletin, which covers all deaths that occurred in hospitals in England, but like in Wales only those patients who tested positive for coronavirus.

It also includes all known deaths given to it by PHW and the agencies in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

So similarly to the position in Wales, figures from the Department of Health in London indicate 10,260 Covid-19 deaths in England by 10 April - 2,256 fewer than ONS figures for the same period.

So which should we look at?

The ONS says the daily figures issued by the UK government and other health bodies are valuable because they are available very quickly and give us an indication of what is happening day by day.

But it suggests its own figures - although they take longer to produce because it takes longer to register deaths - offer the most accurate and complete picture.

PHW would agree with that too and say it is working closely with the ONS, as well as developing more detailed "snapshot" figures as the virus progresses,

Meanwhile, analysts at Johns Hopkins University in America have been looking at the global picture in detail, giving regular updates, and currently rank the United Kingdom fifth in terms of mortality rate.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Survivor 'very emotional' to leave hospital

How many people recover?

To end on a less gloomy note, PHW have tested more than 24,000 people so far - only about a third tested positive. Most people have mild symptoms and make a full recovery.

But getting accurate figures on how many people recover is difficult and public health bodies are putting more energy into analysing those who are seriously ill.

NHS Wales said about 1,900 patients admitted to hospital with Covid-19 symptoms have been discharged so far.

Chief executive Dr Andrew Goodall said the figure should be celebrated and showed "people can recover from this terrible virus".