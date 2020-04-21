Image copyright Google Image caption Worgan pleaded guilty to six charges at Swansea Magistrates' Court

A man has admitted to breaching coronavirus regulations on six occasions.

Owain Rhys Worgan, from Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, pleaded guilty to breaching Covid-19 restrictions at Swansea Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The 18-year-old had been served six penalty notices by Dyfed-Powys Police for breaching the regulations designed to limit the spread of the virus.

He will be sentenced in early June, the force said.

Sgt Philip Jones added: "I want to assure those who continue to breach Covid-19 restrictions that we will have no hesitation in enforcing our powers as we have done in this case."