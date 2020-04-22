Image caption The sewing group is making face masks and bags for front-line workers

Emma Daniels runs a business making children's clothes from her home in Llanelli.

When she lost her work as a result of coronavirus restrictions, she decided to make some face masks with left-over material.

To start with, she made 12 and put a message on Facebook asking if anyone wanted them.

She was inundated with district nurses and midwives were asking for them.

Then she was approached by a relative of a breast screening unit worker who asked if they could have some.

Emma then turned to social media to ask for help making masks.

"It shouldn't be happening but if we can do something to help - keep them, their families and their patients safe, then that's the most important thing," she said.

Emma now has 10 women helping, including a driving instructor, a retired machinist and an IT trainer.

A taxi driver offered to do the deliveries for free.

The have made 1,400 masks and almost 500 laundry bags.

The bags are for front-line workers to put their uniform in after shift. The bag can then go in the washing machine.

Emma said the group are benefitting from having a focus.

Image caption "It was a little idea but it just exploded," Emma says

"I've found friends through this," Emma said. "There's already talk of a sewing group being set up."

Mia Jones lives on Emma's street.

Usually a driving instructor, she was keen to help.

"My brother is a doctor in London and he said it would be handy," Mia said.

"You can get lazy so easily when you're stuck inside. This helps you keep a routine.

"It's keeping my mind active. My mum is helping out and even my dad has had a go. It's helping us to just get through each day."

Image caption Driving instructor Mia Jones has been sewing, along with her family

In Burry Port, Gwen Williams has a shed in her back garden where she sews.

The retired IT trainer is finding the work compulsive.

"I have family who are front-line and it's nice to feel you're supporting others," she said.

"We've all got to. There's a great camaraderie in the group.

"It gives you a purpose and a positive mission."

Emma's inbox is still full of mask requests.

Image caption Gwen Williams helps out from a shed in her back garden

There are no plans to slow down and the hope is more women will join.

"It was a little idea but it just exploded," Emma said.

"I know lots of people are making things at home, which is great.

"I feel really proud to be a part of that."