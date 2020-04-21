Unemployment in Wales rose to 3.7% in the months before coronavirus restrictions were introduced, figures show.

There were 10,000 more people out of work between December and February, compared to the previous three months.

But the rate remains lower than the UK unemployment average of 4%.

Many businesses are currently shut and people are out of work because of restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The latest figures, published by the Office of National statistics, cover the period ahead of the social-distancing measures, introduced in March.

This included the closure of pubs, bars, leisure centres, hotels, and all shops selling "non-essential" goods - this includes clothing and electronics stores, and hair, beauty and nail salons.

The figures show there were 10,000 more people unemployed and looking for work in Wales than the previous three months, although 15,000 fewer than the same period last year.

There has also been a rise in the number of people in Wales who are not working and not able to work.

There were 8,000 more people counted as economically inactive than between September and November, and 43,000 more than a year ago.

The number of people working in Wales has fallen by 24,000 compared with three months earlier, and there are 36,000 fewer working in Wales than a year ago .