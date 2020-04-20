Image copyright Twitter | @SWPSwansea Image caption The A4118 between Upper Killay and Kittle Lane in Swansea has been temporarily closed

Firefighters were called to "high numbers of deliberate grass fires" on Monday, according to South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

People living in the Ystrad and Pentre areas in Rhondda Cynon Taff have been advised to keep windows and doors closed due to a "lot of smoke".

Crews are also tackling a fire near the Old Colliery at Cymmer Hill in Maesteg.

South Wales Police has also closed a road between Upper Killay and Kittle Lane in Swansea due to grass fires.

The fire service said it had received a "high volume of calls" relating to one fire above Dinam Park Avenue, Ton Pentre.

Ystrad resident Sarah Evans, 29, told Wales Online the fire above her community had quickly grown in size, creating an "eerie" sight as darkness fell.