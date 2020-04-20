Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on Harrow Road, Newport, just before 15:00 BST

A man has been knocked down and reversed over in a hit-and-run crash.

Police said the suspect drove away in a black BMW following the crash on Harrow Road in Newport just before 15:00 BST on Monday.

The 46-year old victim suffered serious injuries but is not in a life-threatening condition, Gwent Police said.

Officers are appealing for information from witnesses and for any CCTV or dashcam footage.