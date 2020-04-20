Newport crash: Man 'reversed over' in hit-and-run
- 20 April 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been knocked down and reversed over in a hit-and-run crash.
Police said the suspect drove away in a black BMW following the crash on Harrow Road in Newport just before 15:00 BST on Monday.
The 46-year old victim suffered serious injuries but is not in a life-threatening condition, Gwent Police said.
Officers are appealing for information from witnesses and for any CCTV or dashcam footage.