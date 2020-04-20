Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Steve Landon has managed to do press-ups as his recovery continues

A firefighter who has been in and out of intensive care with coronavirus for three weeks could go home on Tuesday.

Steve Landon, 39, from Wrexham, and his wife Becky, a paediatric nurse at Wrexham Maelor Hospital, both contracted the virus.

But while she recovered at home his condition worsened and he was taken into hospital on 28 March, where he was taken into intensive care three times.

He recorded a video at the weekend from his hospital bed thanking NHS staff.

"If it weren't for them, I can honestly say I wouldn't be here.

"Awesome. Just amazing," he said in the video, which was posted on social media.

He said had managed some press ups "much to the amazement of the physios and consultant".

He said the staff who cared for him had been his "family" while he could not see his own family.

Image copyright Becky Landon Image caption Becky and Steve Landon have four children

Mrs Landon said it had been "horrendous" and their four children, aged seven to 15, had found it "really hard".

"We've been able to keep in touch [on WhatsApp] mainly this last week or two - the first week he was so unwell," she said.

"It's been horrendous really, not being able to be anywhere near him.

"But the doctors and nurses have been amazing."

Mrs Landon said while her husband would be "raring" to get back to work, it would take time.

"It will be hard to get him to relax," she said. But she hoped a hot tub, sent as a gift by his mother, would help him recuperate.