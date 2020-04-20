Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A £1m lottery winner has missed out on getting their prize after the deadline to claim passed

A £1m EuroMillions lottery winner has missed out by failing to claim the prize within 180 days.

The winning ticket was from the draw on 22 October, but the deadline was passed at midnight on Sunday.

The ticket was bought in Rhondda Cynon Taff, in south Wales.

Camelot spokesman Andy Carter said "the ticket-holder did not come forward within the deadline to claim their prize and has now sadly missed out on this substantial amount of money".

"In the current situation and to avoid this unfortunate situation happening again, we're urging all National Lottery players to play and check their tickets online," he said.

Playing online or using the app means players receive an email if they win.

Unclaimed prizes, and interest they have earned, are given to National Lottery Good Causes.