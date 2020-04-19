Man, 20, arrested under Terrorism Act in Cardiff
- 19 April 2020
Police have arrested a 20-year-old man in Cardiff under the Terrorism Act.
The arrest at a house in the Cyncoed area of the city took place just after 07:00 BST on Sunday following concerns reported by a resident.
South Wales Police said the man was also being held on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.
He has been taken to Cardiff Bay police station and the force said "a scene is being preserved" at the house while investigations continue.
No further details have been released.