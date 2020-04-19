Image copyright Swansea University | Swansea Bay NHS Image caption Brian Mfula and Jenelyn Carter had both worked in the Swansea area

Tributes have been paid to two workers serving the health care sector in Swansea who have died with Covid-19.

Swansea University said Brian Mfula, was an "inspiring, warm and generous" mental health nursing lecturer.

Swansea Bay health board said Jenelyn Carter, was a "lovely, caring" healthcare assistant who worked on admissions at Morriston Hospital.

Nurse director Mark Madams said she had a "heart of gold" and "would go the extra mile for anyone".

"We are devastated by her death and offer our sincere condolences to her family and friends," he said in a Facebook message.

Prof Ceri Phillips, Swansea University head of the College of Human and Health Sciences, said it had been "inundated" with condolence messages following Mr Mfula's death.

He said the father-of-four was known for his "generous spirit", "warm personality" and his "highly infectious laugh".

Prof Phillips said students had described him as an "inspiring teacher" and a role model.

"Brian was also recognised as a dedicated family man and our thoughts and prayers are extended to his wife Mercy and children, Kato, Nkweto, Thabo and Thandiwe for their tragic loss," Prof Phillips added.

Kato Mfula, 23, said he was "broken" by his father's death.

"I never even got to say goodbye to my hero, my dad," he said in a tweet.

"I'm so broken right now I don't know what we're gonna do without you."