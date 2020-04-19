Image copyright Dean Mitchell/Getty Images

Hospices in Wales are to get a £6.3m package of extra help, the health minister has announced.

It aims to fill a gap left by a drop in fund-raising for charities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There has been a drastic cut in charity events, while fund-raising shops have been forced to close.

Mr Gething said: "I'm very pleased to be able to announce this support for our hospices to keep running during this difficult period."

The funding for the next three months aims to address what the Welsh Government calls the "very serious risk that hospice and end-of-life care services could slip into insolvency".

Hospice and end-of-life care services help more than 20,000 people in Wales a year, as well as preventing avoidable admissions to hospital.

The funding will be part of a £1bn package from Welsh Government to help the economy and public services.

Mr Gething said hospices and end-of-life care services were more important than ever, providing service continuity to people affected by terminal illness.

"This money will ensure they can continue to provide those vital services and high-quality care across Wales," he added.

Inspired by local wandering goats, the hospice decided to turn it into a fund-raising opportunity

St David's Hospice, based in Llandudno, Conwy has said it depends on public donations for 84% of the £4m it costs to run its services every year.

Core in-patient services have been protected and it is still providing beds but has had to re-shape what it can offer in terms of therapy in the community.

The usual funding sources have dried up, with people unable to hold charitable events and the hospice's network of shops forced to close.

Trystan Pritchard, chief executive, said: "This funding is absolutely critical for us to allow to us to continue supporting the NHS.

"It's crucial in allowing us to carry on and it can't come too soon. Any longer and we'd have to look at whether we could continue."

The charity has taken to selling T-shirts online inspired by the town's famous Great Orme goats - which had wandered onto the nearly-empty streets and into the hospice car park during lockdown.

"We're always looking at innovative ways to raise money but this opportunity was literally staring us in the face, with the goats coming down from where they normally are," said Mr Pritchard.

Cardiff-based Tŷ Hafan children's hospice - which celebrated its 20th anniversary last year - has to raise £4.5m a year and has calculated it could lose £2m because of the virus.

Ceri Jackson, director, said she welcomed the announcement at an "extremely challenging time" and would look forward to hearing how the funds would be allocated in a fair and timely manner.

"Despite this shortfall in our income, it is paramount that we are able to continue providing the same level of expert care to the life-limited children and families that need us, both at our hospice and in the community.

"While the announcement is promising, we cannot depend on these funds alone and we're urging people across the country to still support Tŷ Hafan if they can."