The lockdown in Wales has been extended by three weeks, First Minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed in a video message.

Despite some positive signs, Mr Drakeford said it was "still too early to change course".

It follows a meeting with ministers from all four nations - similar measures are expected across the UK.

Welsh ministers had already announced the lockdown would be extended last week, but not by how long.

The UK government is expected to announce similar measures in England in a press conference shortly.

Mr Drakeford told the press conference that each of the ministers at Thursday's Cobra meeting "confirmed our decisions that the current restrictions on movement to protect the NHS and so to save lives, should continue for another three weeks".

He said this was based on expert scientific analysis of the latest data on the coronavirus outbreak.

The first minister said he knew the last three weeks had been difficult for many people.

But he said: "While there are some positive signs in the data, it is still too early to change course."

He said: "Many lives are still at stake and too many families have already lost loved ones."