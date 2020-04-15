Woman dies after being rescued from Abergele house fire
- 15 April 2020
A woman who was rescued from a house fire in Conwy county has died in hospital.
Emergency services were called to the property in Gorwel, Abergele, just before 16:00 BST on Tuesday.
The woman was rescued from the bungalow by police officers who were first on the scene.
North Wales Fire Service and North Wales Police have started an investigation.