The Welsh Government is only testing 14% of the 5,000 a day it had hoped to test by mid-April.

Wales is currently able to test 1,300 samples a day, well below the original target.

The most recent analysis, for Easter Monday, showed just 678 tests were carried out.

Testing lets people confirm if they have the disease and provides information about the virus' spread.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said tests could "reduce the harm caused by coronavirus" and "help people and professionals get back to their normal daily lives."

When did Wales start testing?

The first test happened on 29 January.

People returning with symptoms from countries affected by the pandemic were tested first, followed by those admitted to hospital with symptoms.

It was also offered to frontline NHS and social care staff, with around one in five tests carried out on healthcare workers.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Testing areas at the Cardiff City Stadium at Leckwith

How many people are being tested?

On 7 April Mr Gething said "more than 15,000 tests" had been conducted, and almost 75% were negative.

The Welsh Government said the 1,300 a day test capacity is being increased.

But they're not testing that many people currently?

No. Public Health Wales data shows they have yet to test more than 1,000 people a day.

The 5,000 a day commitment was made in March. Shortly afterwards it emerged an agreement with Swiss drugs firm Roche to help with tests had collapsed.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Analysis for Easter Monday showed 678 were carried out

While Wales' testing capacity remains short, Mr Gething appeared to blame councils for not referring workers for tests at Cardiff's new drive-through facility.

On Tuesday, 14 April, he said he was "concerned that we are not always using all of the tests available." He called on town halls to increase referrals of critical staff to the Cardiff test centre.

It follows criticism it closed on Easter Monday because of lack of demand.

When will there be a big increase in tests?

The Welsh government says there will be 9,000 tests a day by the end of the month. This includes 5,000 conducted by Public Health Wales, and 4,000 as part of the UK-wide regime.

What test is used?

Diagnostic antigen tests. A swab is taken from the nose or throat to look for signs of the virus.

It takes at least 24 hours to get the results.

Public Health Wales said there is no shortage of machines to conduct tests, and it has received offers from labs to expand capacity.

What about testing for immunity?

The antibody blood test looks for this. It's a quicker test.

It can be done with a pinprick and a portable machine.

Antibody test kits are being trialled in Wales, but there is concern many do not provide high reliability. Experts are worried that unless the exact strain of coronavirus is properly identified it could give a false sense of security.

A "false positive" result could be especially worrying if they are frontline health or care workers.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A health worker being tested in Cardiff

What's happening at drive-through centres?

Wales has one drive-through at Cardiff City Stadium. Another is opening at Newport's Rodney Parade.

Further drive-throughs will be established in west and north Wales.

They use the antigen test to swab key workers.

They're staffed by Public Health Wales officials and staff from Deloitte, the firm which worked with the UK government to establish the centres.

Who is being tested at the drive-through centres?

You must be invited to attend a drive-through centre.

The Cardiff centre opened on 7 April with capacity to test 200 daily.

Priority was given to health and care workers displaying symptoms, or those self-isolating because someone in their home had symptoms.

Other critical workers being tested include police, prison, fire and military personnel.

Workers are referred by employers and local authorities.