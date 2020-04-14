Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption The centre at Cardiff City Stadium opened last Tuesday

The decision to close a drive-in testing centre for key workers on Bank Holiday Monday has been defended by Wales' chief medical officer.

The closure of the testing centre at the Cardiff City Stadium prompted criticism from opposition politicians.

But Wales' Chief Medical Officer Dr Frank Atherton says everyone on the list was tested on Sunday.

A Swansea nurse criticised his response, saying staff would have been happy to travel to Wales' only centre.

Sian, a staff nurse at Morriston Hospital, told BBC Radio Wales she was "astounded" and staff from Swansea would "happily have travelled there because we desperately need testing".

She said: "We have 200 nurses off self-isolating at Morriston - 25% of porter staff are off as well…

"I'm going into work right now and I could be taking in Covid. Why did they shut it yesterday? Why aren't we testing?"

The Welsh Government said key workers "can't just turn up to this centre; they have to be booked in".

Public Health Wales said it had been closed because of the "low number of key workers anticipated to be working" that day.

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption The Cardiff City Stadium centre tests key workers with coronavirus symptoms

On Monday, Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said the closure "beggars belief", while the Welsh Conservatives were also critical.

However, the Welsh Government said the comments showed a "lack of understanding" of how the system worked.

Dr Atherton said: "The system is relatively new; it has been in an Easter break and the numbers didn't come through.

"I don't think it is dumbfounding; it shouldn't dumbfound anybody that if the system doesn't have anyone to test it's reasonable to take a day to pause, to reflect and see how that process is working."

The Cardiff City Stadium centre is one of four drive-in testing centres planned to provide testing to key workers with symptoms - it is the only centre operating in Wales so far, having opened last week.