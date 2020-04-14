Image copyright Family picture Image caption Gareth Roberts devoted 40 years of his life to caring for people as a nurse

The friend of a nurse who died after falling ill with coronavirus has paid tribute to a "genuine, lovely guy".

Gareth Roberts had worked as a nurse across the Cardiff and Vale health board area since the 1980s, coming out of retirement in January 2015.

The husband, father and grandfather died in hospital in Merthyr Tydfil in the early hours of Saturday morning.

"You could ask him for anything; 'course you can cariad', he'd say," his childhood friend Janette Leonard said.

Mr Roberts had been a nurse for 40 years, devoting his life to caring for people.

His friends say he was a kind man with a great sense of humour.

Image caption Jeanette Leonard, a friend of Mr Roberts since childhood, says his sense of humour would "make you weak"

"You couldn't not love him - his sense of humour, he was just so dry," Ms Leonard added.

"He'd come out with things and you'd be weak.

"Cariad [Welsh for love] was his favourite word. The nursing sister in the ward was saying to me she'll miss him saying 'come on cariad, we can do this together'.

"That's how he was - a proper genuine, lovely guy."

Image copyright Family picture Image caption Mr Roberts' wife Linda was told to attend his bedside at 03:00 when it became clear he would pass away

Over the last few weeks, as concerns about the virus escalated, Gareth had been working extra shifts to help cover the wards at Llandough Hospital near Penarth.

But he became ill himself with Covid-19, and gradually his condition deteriorated.

At the weekend, his family were called to his bedside at Prince Charles Hospital.

"They called Linda at three in the morning," Janette explained.

"They said 'he's going, get over here'. They gowned her up - and she was with him."

Image copyright Family picture Image caption Mr Roberts was also a grandfather to Zac, pictured

The 65-year-old loved his job but he was also a husband to Linda, a father to Ceri and Dean and a grandfather to 16-year-old Zac, who he and Linda had brought up after their son Dean passed away 11 years ago.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board (UHB) has paid tribute to Mr Roberts.

But Ms Leonard said the family have concerns about a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline staff like her friend.

"He didn't have PPE. In the beginning he said he didn't have anything," she said.

"He had a paper mask, plastic gloves and a pinny.

"Well that's alright if you are making sandwiches but not when you are going to nurse people with the disease.

"For Gareth, he paid the ultimate price. Yeah we're angry. Why would you send a soldier on to the front line without combat gear? It's unthinkable."

Cardiff and Vale UHB has been asked to comment.

Janette has now set up a fundraising page to help Mr Roberts' family with funeral costs, which raised £2,700 in less than a day.