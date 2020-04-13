Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Harris Avenue, in the Rumney area of Cardiff

A man has been treated in hospital after being shot in an incident in a Cardiff suburb.

Police said officers were called to Harris Avenue, Rumney, at 15:30 BST.

A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital with gunshot injuries and lacerations. His condition is not known.

The scene was sealed off and enquiries were continuing as part of an investigation led by the Major Crime Investigation Team, a South Wales Police spokeswoman added.