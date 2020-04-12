Coronavirus: 'Half of A&E team' off after positive tests
About half of A&E consultants and nurses at a major Welsh hospital have tested positive for coronavirus and are off work, a doctor there has said.
Consultant Tim Rogerson, from the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport, appeared in a video on the Aneurin Bevan health board's Facebook page.
Dr Rogerson is self-isolating and said he had "pretty much a full house" of coronavirus symptoms.
The health board area is one of the worst affected of the UK.
It includes Newport, the Gwent valleys and Monmouthshire.
Dr Rogerson said: "We're probably up to around 50% of the consultant workforce at the Gwent in A&E, who have swabbed positive for coronavirus.
"And a similar percent in our nursing team - which is probably inevitable, but it is proving a challenge when it comes to staffing the department, when we are facing these numbers coming through."
He added: "All staff on the various front lines are putting themselves into harm's way when we're dealing with patients who have coronavirus symptoms."
