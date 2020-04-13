Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the job retention scheme in March

People who were due to start new jobs during the coronavirus pandemic are "slipping through the safety net," according to a trade union body.

Wales TUC has said furlough rules have led to a "small but significant" number of people who could become "destitute".

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that firms could apply for a grant worth 80% of employees' salaries, but it does not cover workers hired after 28 February.

The Treasury said there was a "range of support" for people not on the scheme.

'Like a nightmare'

Image copyright Tara Golding Image caption Tara Golding said she feels "helpless"

Tara Golding, from Swansea, left her job as a customer assistant with a cinema on 5 March to start a new job.

"Just two weeks after I started my job the lockdown came into force and the company said they would have to let me go because they were closing," she said.

She said she could not be furloughed by her new employer as she was not on the payroll before 28 February, while her previous employer said her former position was no longer available.

"I'm left with no other options. I have everything to pay for, and my income has been completely cut. I feel so helpless," she said.

"I'm being advised to apply for universal credit but that doesn't cover even half of my outgoings.

"It's like a nightmare."

'I'm scared'

Image copyright Glyn Morgan Image caption Glyn Morgan was told to work from home before his new employer realised he was ineligible for the furlough scheme

Glyn Morgan, 58, from Abertillery, Blaenau Gwent, started a new job in the horse racing industry at the beginning of March.

But two weeks after he started in his new role, he received a letter from the company saying he should start working from home and they would put him on the furlough scheme, before realising he was not eligible.

"It's a difficult situation. I've been through tough times, but financially this is something I haven't faced before.

"I have no money coming in and there's no hope that I'll be getting any money in the future either.

"I don't know how long this will go on for. I'm scared about what I'll do when my money runs out."

'I went back begging'

Image copyright Rhys Thomas Davies Image caption Rhys Thomas Davies said he went "begging" to his previous employer to rehire him

Rhys Thomas Davies, from Caerphilly, said he was due to finish working as a yard operative on 27 March before starting a new job as a garage door fitter three days later.

But he has also found himself slipping through the net of the furlough scheme, despite the restrictions coming in on 24 March.

"I went back to my old employer and they said they're not looking to rehire," he said.

"I went back a second time, begging them, but they still said no. It was embarrassing but I didn't have any other option."

'It's not right'

Image copyright TUC Image caption Shavanah Taj from Wales TUC said "nobody should be left destitute" by the pandemic

The TUC's general secretary for Wales, Shavanah Taj, said: "It isn't right.

"We've got to close up these holes and make sure that there are support measures in place for everyone who needs them - no-one should be left destitute as a result of this pandemic."

Rhiannon Evans, head of policy and campaigns at Citizens Advice Cymru, said: "Many people are facing major changes in their employment and income as businesses close their doors.

"We would urge anyone who is struggling financially to look online to see if they may be entitled to universal credit or another benefit."

A UK government spokesman said: "[The scheme] allows for those who were on the payroll of a company on 28 February but subsequently left to be put back on payroll and furloughed.

"This includes those who have resigned to start a new job after 28 February.

"Decisions around whether to offer to furlough someone are down to the individual company."

The Treasury has said previously those who do not qualify will have access to other support, including an increase in the universal credit allowance, income tax deferrals and three-month mortgage holidays.